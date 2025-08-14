Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CWI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,297,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,048 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,700,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,617,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 220.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 544,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,103,000 after purchasing an additional 374,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 590,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,493,000 after purchasing an additional 224,242 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock opened at $33.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.82. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $26.07 and a 1 year high of $33.69.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

