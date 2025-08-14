Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XHB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 760,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,434,000 after buying an additional 303,539 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 95,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,938,000 after buying an additional 295,100 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2,527.2% in the 1st quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,918,000 after buying an additional 98,460 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,959,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1,243.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 76,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,960,000 after buying an additional 70,501 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XHB opened at $115.73 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.48 and a fifty-two week high of $126.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.32.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

