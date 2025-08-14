Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,077 Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 25,641.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 19,744 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 550,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,494,000 after acquiring an additional 32,089 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,967,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 61,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PFXF opened at $17.75 on Thursday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.98.

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

