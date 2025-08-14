Blair William & Co. IL Sells 203 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BOND. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 144,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,075,000 after purchasing an additional 87,621 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 609,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,073,000 after buying an additional 146,885 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,980,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 158,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,310,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

BOND stock opened at $92.40 on Thursday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $88.95 and a one year high of $95.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.18.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

