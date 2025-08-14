Blair William & Co. IL Sells 602 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,845,000 after acquiring an additional 27,031 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 136,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,982,000 after acquiring an additional 22,124 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 12,024 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Stock Performance
EWX stock opened at $65.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $722.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.79. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $65.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.49 and a 200-day moving average of $59.16.
About SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF
SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.
