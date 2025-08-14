Blair William & Co. IL Sells 949 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPTL. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $26.48 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $29.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average of $26.43.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

