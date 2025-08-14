Blair William & Co. IL Takes $63,000 Position in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NURE. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,068,000. Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth boosted its holdings in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NURE opened at $28.96 on Thursday. Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $35.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.96.

About Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF

The Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (NURE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index composed of U.S. REITs that typically have shorter-term lease durations than average. NURE was launched on Dec 19, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

