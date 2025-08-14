Blair William & Co. IL Takes $73,000 Position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 6.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,005,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,996,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diadema Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

In other news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 26,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $180,138.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 830,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,644,442. This represents a 3.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Karlin sold 7,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $53,366.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 438,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,637.20. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $311,644. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MNMD stock opened at $9.97 on Thursday. Mind Medicine has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.27. The company has a market cap of $758.62 million, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 2.49.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.12). Research analysts predict that Mind Medicine will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company’s lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

