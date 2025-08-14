Blair William & Co. IL Takes Position in Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Cibus by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Cibus by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 152,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 12,832 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cibus by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 17,744 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Cibus by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 18,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Cibus during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 33.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cibus alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Cibus from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Cibus Price Performance

CBUS stock opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.99. Cibus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $8.65.

About Cibus

(Free Report)

Cibus, Inc, a agricultural biotechnology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cibus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cibus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.