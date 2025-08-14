Blair William & Co. IL Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report) by 47.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 229.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $221,000.

Get SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5%

KCE stock opened at $156.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.59. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $104.46 and a twelve month high of $157.51. The firm has a market cap of $554.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.