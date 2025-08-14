Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) Shares Sold by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC reduced its position in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Free Report) by 60.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,381 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Butterfly Network were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,463,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,239,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,598,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after buying an additional 1,161,647 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,023,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,015,000 after buying an additional 1,012,460 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,154,000. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BFLY shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Butterfly Network from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Monday, August 4th.

Butterfly Network Stock Up 1.8%

BFLY stock opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.56. The stock has a market cap of $356.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.45. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 million. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 30.53% and a negative net margin of 71.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.

