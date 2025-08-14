Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) vs. Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI) Head to Head Contrast

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Free Report) and Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Cadiz and Farmmi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadiz -296.15% -107.34% -26.54% Farmmi N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cadiz and Farmmi”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadiz $9.61 million 30.76 -$31.14 million ($0.55) -6.56 Farmmi $64.13 million 0.03 -$4.66 million N/A N/A

Farmmi has higher revenue and earnings than Cadiz.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.8% of Cadiz shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Farmmi shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Cadiz shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Farmmi shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cadiz and Farmmi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadiz 0 0 1 0 3.00 Farmmi 0 0 0 0 0.00

Cadiz currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 177.01%. Given Cadiz’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cadiz is more favorable than Farmmi.

Volatility and Risk

Cadiz has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmmi has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cadiz beats Farmmi on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cadiz

Cadiz Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Filtration Technology segments. It offers water supply, water storage, water conveyance, and water filtration services. In addition, the company is involved in the cultivation of grain crops and alfalfa, as well as provides water filtration solutions for impaired or contaminated groundwater sources. It serves public water systems, government agencies, and other clients. Cadiz Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Farmmi

Farmmi, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in processing and sale of agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, and other edible fungi, such as bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondose, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus, as well as dried edible fungi. It is also involved in trading of cotton, corn, and other agricultural products. The company's products are offered under Lishui Shangeng, Farmmi Liangpin, Forasen, and Puyangtang brands. It offers its products through local distributors to processing manufacturers, supermarkets, restaurants, cafeterias, and local specialty stores. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lishui, China.

