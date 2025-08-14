CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Oppenheimer

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Oppenheimer from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of CarGurus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Monday, May 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CarGurus

CarGurus Trading Up 4.9%

CARG opened at $32.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.42. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $41.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.05.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $234.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.29 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ismail Elshareef sold 5,246 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $164,567.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 107,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,809.59. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Zachary Emerson Hallowell sold 4,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $144,570.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 121,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,214.56. This trade represents a 3.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,397. Insiders own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CarGurus by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 14.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in CarGurus by 30.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in CarGurus by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 62,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CarGurus

(Get Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.