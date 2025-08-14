CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Price Target Cut to $97.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CAVA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $74.00 price target on CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on CAVA Group from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut CAVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on CAVA Group from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CAVA Group from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.44.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CAVA Group

CAVA Group Price Performance

NYSE CAVA opened at $70.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.14. CAVA Group has a fifty-two week low of $65.70 and a fifty-two week high of $172.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 59.08, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.65.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $280.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. CAVA Group’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CAVA Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other CAVA Group news, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 3,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $230,139.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 350,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,321,708.44. This trade represents a 0.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Somers sold 2,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $215,032.76. Following the sale, the insider owned 137,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,300,527.68. The trade was a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,603 shares of company stock worth $4,522,089. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CAVA Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in CAVA Group by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 90,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after acquiring an additional 17,254 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in CAVA Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in CAVA Group by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,560,000 after acquiring an additional 591,866 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CAVA Group

(Get Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.