CDT Environmental Technology Investment (NASDAQ:CDTG) Stock Price Up 1.1% – What’s Next?

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CDTG – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.63. Approximately 9,972 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 136,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CDT Environmental Technology Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd.

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CDT Environmental Technology Investment

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CDT Environmental Technology Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDT Environmental Technology Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDT Environmental Technology Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000.

About CDT Environmental Technology Investment

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited designs, develops, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and maintains sewage treatment systems in China. The company sells complete sewage treatment systems; constructs rural sewage treatment plants; installs systems; and provides on-going operation and maintenance services for systems and plants in China for municipalities and enterprise clients.

