Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CENTA. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,164,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,110,000 after purchasing an additional 202,761 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 879,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,795,000 after purchasing an additional 47,257 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 572,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,932,000 after purchasing an additional 54,694 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 399,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 143,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 248,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,203,000 after purchasing an additional 37,393 shares in the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $1,943,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,070,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,122.35. The trade was a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 107,800 shares of company stock worth $3,490,112 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CENTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

Shares of CENTA opened at $33.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.17. Central Garden & Pet Company has a 52 week low of $27.70 and a 52 week high of $37.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.22. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $960.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.66 million. Research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet Company will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Central Garden & Pet

(Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish, and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

