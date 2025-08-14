Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires New Stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Feb (NYSEARCA:FEBM)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Feb (NYSEARCA:FEBM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEBM. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Feb during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Feb during the first quarter worth about $2,645,000. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Feb during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Feb during the first quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Wealthgarden F.S. LLC bought a new stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Feb during the first quarter worth about $221,000.

Shares of FEBM stock opened at $29.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.32. Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Feb has a 12-month low of $27.97 and a 12-month high of $29.65.

The FT Vest US Equity Max Buffer ETF-February (FEBM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a predetermined investment outcome over a one-year period. The exposure is reset annually in February FEBM was launched on Feb 21, 2025 and is issued by First Trust.

