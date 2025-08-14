Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 1,117 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,089 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in AAON were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in AAON by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in AAON by 613.3% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in AAON by 652.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AAON in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in AAON by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of AAON from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of AAON from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AAON currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Insider Transactions at AAON

In related news, Director Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 21,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total transaction of $2,225,632.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,754 shares in the company, valued at $914,617.92. This represents a 70.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAON Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $88.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.12 and a 200-day moving average of $88.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 60.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.00 and a 12 month high of $144.07.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The construction company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $311.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.15 million. AAON had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 15.45%. AAON’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AAON

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

