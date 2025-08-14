Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 161 Shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Axis Capital were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,144,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,265,000 after acquiring an additional 17,764 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,444,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,219,000 after acquiring an additional 12,571 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,344,000 after acquiring an additional 134,157 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,042,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,045,000 after acquiring an additional 20,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,052,000 after acquiring an additional 111,187 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axis Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Axis Capital stock opened at $98.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $73.53 and a 52 week high of $107.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Axis Capital Dividend Announcement

Axis Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Axis Capital had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Axis Capital’s payout ratio is presently 16.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on AXS shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Axis Capital in a report on Monday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Axis Capital from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Axis Capital in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axis Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Axis Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axis Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.43.

Axis Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Further Reading

