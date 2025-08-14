Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Woodward were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WWD. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Woodward by 191.2% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in Woodward by 2,314.3% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Berbice Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Woodward by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodward Stock Performance

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $246.86 on Thursday. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $146.82 and a one year high of $267.45. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.82.

Woodward Announces Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 17.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on WWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Woodward in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $267.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.63.

Insider Activity at Woodward

In related news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.98, for a total value of $1,079,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 73,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,791,809.66. This represents a 6.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall Hobbs sold 846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 48,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,245,250. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,296 shares of company stock valued at $8,711,033 over the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

