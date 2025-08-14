CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,040,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,644,323,000 after acquiring an additional 319,343 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,055,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $473,220,000 after acquiring an additional 262,944 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,425,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,585,000 after acquiring an additional 150,461 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,804,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,299,000 after acquiring an additional 637,784 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,278,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,053,000 after acquiring an additional 959,901 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $86.36 on Thursday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.34 and a 52-week high of $104.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.37 and a 200-day moving average of $85.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $1,002,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 87,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,812,522.29. The trade was a 10.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $81.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 price objective on CF Industries and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CF Industries from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $100.00 price objective on CF Industries and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.15.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

