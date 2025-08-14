Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 37,465 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,028,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,465 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $72,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,026,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 505.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,296,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,402,000 after buying an additional 1,082,548 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter worth approximately $511,000. J. Goldman & Co LP grew its position in shares of Roku by 973.1% in the 4th quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 354,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,341,000 after buying an additional 321,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 212,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $20,193,105.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,000. This represents a 99.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $270,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 76,132 shares in the company, valued at $6,867,106.40. This trade represents a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 337,233 shares of company stock valued at $30,423,181. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ROKU shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.96.

ROKU stock opened at $88.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 2.05. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.43 and a 12 month high of $104.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.23. Roku had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

