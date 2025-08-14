Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 474 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 484,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $79,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 256.5% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 77.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 4,545.5% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $172.26 on Thursday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $130.24 and a one year high of $191.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.92 and its 200 day moving average is $164.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.40.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a net margin of 56.24% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $209.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $197.00 price target on Royal Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Royal Gold from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Royal Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target (up from $229.00) on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Royal Gold

About Royal Gold

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.