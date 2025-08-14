Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,624,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,095 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Blue Owl Capital worth $72,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 380.4% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 205.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OWL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.02.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

NYSE OWL opened at $20.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.86. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.73.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $703.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.13 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 2.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 1,000.00%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.