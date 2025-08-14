Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,153,220 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,158 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $83,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,773 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,686 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,870 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,250 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 2.3% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,848 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on LVS. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $54.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.18 and a 12-month high of $56.60.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 55.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.51%.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the casino operator to reacquire up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Stories

