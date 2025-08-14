Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 27,759 Shares of The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,815,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,759 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.61% of Campbell’s worth $72,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP increased its stake in shares of Campbell’s by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell’s by 5.5% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Campbell’s by 1.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell’s by 6.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Campbell’s by 1.1% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 46,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Campbell's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CPB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Campbell’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Campbell’s from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Campbell’s from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Stephens decreased their target price on Campbell’s from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Campbell’s from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.06.

Campbell’s Price Performance

CPB opened at $32.54 on Thursday. The Campbell’s Company has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.08.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Campbell’s had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.