Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,647,843 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,170 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $77,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 44.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 20.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 73,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 12,596 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 17.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 15.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 10.1% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ONB shares. National Bankshares set a $24.00 price target on Old National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Old National Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Old National Bancorp from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

ONB stock opened at $21.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.83 and a 52-week high of $24.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.86.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $633.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.14%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

