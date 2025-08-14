Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,536 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $71,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in DaVita by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in DaVita by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in DaVita by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DaVita

In other DaVita news, insider James O. Hearty sold 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $352,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 26,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,700. This represents a 8.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on DVA. Barclays reduced their price objective on DaVita from $169.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial set a $148.00 price objective on DaVita in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

DaVita Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE:DVA opened at $134.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $126.07 and a one year high of $179.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.02.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.25. DaVita had a return on equity of 369.39% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

