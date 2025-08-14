Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $75,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra during the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Penumbra by 404.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Penumbra by 893.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Penumbra by 1,966.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Penumbra by 110.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Penumbra news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total transaction of $89,339.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,339.52. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.94, for a total value of $143,364.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 65,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,640,295.58. This represents a 0.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,487 shares of company stock valued at $24,461,787 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEN opened at $257.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.75 and a quick ratio of 4.04. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $181.13 and a one year high of $310.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.53, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.26 and a 200 day moving average of $265.87.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Penumbra had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $339.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Penumbra’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PEN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Penumbra from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial set a $310.00 price objective on Penumbra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Penumbra from $320.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $350.00 target price on Penumbra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, William Blair raised Penumbra to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.47.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

