Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 689,508 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $72,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1,035.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 415.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $92,261.40. Following the sale, the director owned 11,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,713.80. The trade was a 6.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. East sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.33, for a total value of $288,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,724.71. The trade was a 16.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,770 shares of company stock valued at $440,586 over the last quarter. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TOL stock opened at $133.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.66. Toll Brothers Inc. has a one year low of $86.67 and a one year high of $169.52.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 7.42%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TOL. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Toll Brothers from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wedbush cut their price target on Toll Brothers from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 price target (up previously from $167.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.46.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

