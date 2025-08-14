Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $71.77 Million Position in Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,456,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 334,502 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.74% of Geo Group worth $71,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Geo Group by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,124,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,676 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Geo Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,522,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,596,000 after purchasing an additional 170,248 shares during the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Geo Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,738,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Geo Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,456,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Geo Group by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,080,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,243,000 after purchasing an additional 358,574 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jones Trading cut their price target on Geo Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Geo Group in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Geo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

GEO opened at $20.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Geo Group Inc has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $36.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.80.

Geo Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $636.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.55 million. Geo Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 3.69%. Geo Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Geo Group Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Geo Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

