Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $72.62 Million Position in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,216,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,175 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $72,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRC. Rush Island Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,502,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,747,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,096,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,914 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1,226.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 815,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,987,000 after purchasing an additional 753,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,262,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Kilroy Realty Stock Up 2.3%

NYSE KRC opened at $38.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.22. Kilroy Realty Corporation has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $43.78.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $289.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.84 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 19.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 117.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Eliott Trencher sold 3,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $152,085.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,579.30. This trade represents a 8.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Featured Stories

