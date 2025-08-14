Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $73.19 Million Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,936 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $73,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total value of $712,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 562,966 shares in the company, valued at $80,166,358.40. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Generac Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of GNRC opened at $202.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.71. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.50 and a 52 week high of $203.25.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNRC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Generac from $128.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on Generac and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Generac from $171.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Generac from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Generac

About Generac

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.