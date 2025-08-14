Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $79.91 Million Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,684 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $79,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,566.7% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 13,800.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 165.3% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $405.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $356.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $525.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John C. Watts sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.36, for a total transaction of $202,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,376.24. The trade was a 8.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce D. Hoechner sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $851,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,304. The trade was a 29.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $496.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.18. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 1-year low of $266.88 and a 1-year high of $517.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $481.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.28.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $876.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.10 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Read More

