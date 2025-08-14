Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,618,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,108 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $76,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,806,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $696,482,000 after buying an additional 554,729 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,551,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,457,000 after buying an additional 793,403 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,381,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,093,000 after buying an additional 1,421,377 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 592.0% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,711,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,961,000 after buying an additional 1,464,400 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2,601.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 837,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,622,000 after buying an additional 806,780 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on IRT. Wall Street Zen upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

Independence Realty Trust Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of IRT opened at $17.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.75, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average of $19.00. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $22.26.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $161.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.78 million. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 4.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

