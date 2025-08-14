Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 631,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,159 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $80,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 244.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BFAM opened at $119.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 1.34. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.75 and a 1 year high of $141.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $731.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.32 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $146.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $360,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,783.30. This trade represents a 14.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total value of $128,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 28,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,636.51. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,282 shares of company stock worth $2,212,923. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

