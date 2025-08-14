Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,686,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55,599 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $82,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Flowserve by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 302,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,763,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Flowserve by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Flowserve by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Flowserve by 453.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 170,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after buying an additional 139,939 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE:FLS opened at $53.93 on Thursday. Flowserve Corporation has a 52 week low of $37.34 and a 52 week high of $65.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.88 and a 200 day moving average of $51.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.28.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.01%.

Insider Transactions at Flowserve

In related news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $532,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 37,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,571.12. This trade represents a 21.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $60.00 price target on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Flowserve from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowserve currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.78.

Flowserve Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

See Also

