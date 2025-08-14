Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 394,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,645 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Talen Energy were worth $78,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Talen Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Talen Energy by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Talen Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Talen Energy by 310.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Talen Energy by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 0.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TLN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Oppenheimer set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Talen Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $326.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $418.00 price objective (up previously from $353.00) on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Talen Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Talen Energy

In other news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp sold 178,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.04, for a total value of $52,695,120.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,734,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,780,518.80. This represents a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 388,530 shares of company stock valued at $114,090,933 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Talen Energy Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Talen Energy stock opened at $380.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Talen Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $126.00 and a 12-month high of $394.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.72, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.23.

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $2.63. Talen Energy had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.48 million. Analysts predict that Talen Energy Corporation will post 15.94 EPS for the current year.

Talen Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

