Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 10,972 Shares of Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 931,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,972 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Service Corporation International were worth $74,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Corporation International during the fourth quarter worth $435,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Service Corporation International by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Service Corporation International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 260,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,775,000 after purchasing an additional 10,521 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Corporation International by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Service Corporation International by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 153,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,257,000 after purchasing an additional 30,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International Stock Up 1.6%

NYSE:SCI opened at $82.05 on Thursday. Service Corporation International has a 1 year low of $71.75 and a 1 year high of $89.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.62.

Service Corporation International Dividend Announcement

Service Corporation International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Service Corporation International had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Service Corporation International will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Service Corporation International’s payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCI. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Service Corporation International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Service Corporation International in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Corporation International

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total transaction of $12,073,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 982,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,067,983.17. This represents a 13.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Sumner J. Waring III sold 56,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $4,295,577.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 295,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,602,851.44. This represents a 15.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,950 shares of company stock valued at $17,001,787. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

Further Reading

