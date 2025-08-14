Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,141 Shares of Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,226,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $74,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Black Hills by 309.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 953,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,795,000 after purchasing an additional 720,628 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Black Hills by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 507,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,727,000 after purchasing an additional 340,686 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Black Hills by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,845,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,975,000 after purchasing an additional 326,959 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Black Hills by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 463,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,122,000 after purchasing an additional 246,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Black Hills by 38,974.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 218,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,272,000 after purchasing an additional 218,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of BKH stock opened at $61.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. Black Hills Corporation has a 1-year low of $54.92 and a 1-year high of $65.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.34 and a 200 day moving average of $58.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Black Hills had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Hills Corporation will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.676 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Black Hills in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company.

Black Hills Company Profile

(Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

