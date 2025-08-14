Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 102.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 953,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 481,304 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $76,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RLI by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of RLI by 100.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RLI by 88.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RLI by 100.0% in the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of RLI by 56.8% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jennifer L. Klobnak acquired 3,000 shares of RLI stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.15 per share, with a total value of $207,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 98,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,817.50. This trade represents a 3.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on RLI. Compass Point downgraded RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

RLI Stock Performance

RLI stock opened at $67.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.28 and a 200-day moving average of $73.84. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $91.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. RLI had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $562.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. RLI’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Stories

