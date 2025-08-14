Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 19,782 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 932,660 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 19,782 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $77,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $955,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 276.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,963 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 9.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,193 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,595 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 460.9% in the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 167,829 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $14,014,000 after purchasing an additional 137,905 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $208,375.44. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,439.92. This trade represents a 42.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $111.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.41. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $112.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.23.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The casino operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.11). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.78%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WYNN. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 price target (up from $83.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $114.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.64.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

