Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 33,290 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 331,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33,290 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $79,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,498,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

RNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $269.00 price target (up previously from $267.00) on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.09.

NYSE RNR opened at $243.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $219.00 and a 12-month high of $300.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $241.51 and its 200-day moving average is $240.35.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $12.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.28 by $2.01. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently 4.09%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

