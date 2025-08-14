Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 53,505 Shares of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,438,065 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 53,505 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $73,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Matador Resources by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,511,643 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $690,310,000 after acquiring an additional 956,090 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $409,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Matador Resources by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,842 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Matador Resources by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,289,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $116,964,000 after acquiring an additional 772,071 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTDR. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded Matador Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Matador Resources from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Matador Resources Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $47.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.49. Matador Resources Company has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $64.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The energy company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $895.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.86 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources Company will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

Matador Resources announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 23rd that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matador Resources

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.17 per share, for a total transaction of $245,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,817.02. This trade represents a 311.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Matador Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

