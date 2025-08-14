Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 70,546 Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,492,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 70,546 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ATI were worth $77,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ATI by 104.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in ATI by 139.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ATI during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of ATI by 115.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ATI by 418.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period.

ATI stock opened at $75.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.20. ATI Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $96.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.07 and its 200 day moving average is $68.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. ATI had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATI. BTIG Research set a $120.00 target price on shares of ATI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ATI from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup raised shares of ATI to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of ATI in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $115.00 target price on shares of ATI and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ATI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.29.

In related news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $3,733,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 306,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,886,127.08. This trade represents a 14.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Morehouse sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $598,899.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 44,777 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,544.37. This trade represents a 15.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,259 shares of company stock worth $16,026,385 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

