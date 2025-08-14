Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 9,052 Shares of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,115,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,052 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.08% of First American Financial worth $73,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in First American Financial by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 305,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,102,000 after acquiring an additional 56,493 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $7,932,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 18,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

NYSE FAF opened at $66.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 1.24. First American Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $53.09 and a 52 week high of $70.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.04.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. First American Financial had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Corporation will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

First American Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

