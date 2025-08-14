Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,372,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,671 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $75,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 239.4% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACIW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. DA Davidson raised ACI Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens raised ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th.

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $47.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.41. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.45 and a 12-month high of $59.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.07.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $401.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary P. Harman sold 7,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $341,571.12. Following the sale, the director owned 34,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,742.24. This represents a 17.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet O. Estep sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $200,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 77,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,000.46. This represents a 5.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

