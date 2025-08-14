Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 152,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,399 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $21,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GTLS. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Chart Industries by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Chart Industries by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Farringdon Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Chart Industries by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,064,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,178,000 after purchasing an additional 291,520 shares in the last quarter.

GTLS opened at $198.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.08 and its 200-day moving average is $163.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.60 and a twelve month high of $220.03.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 13.71%. On average, analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GTLS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chart Industries from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Cowen cut shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Chart Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

