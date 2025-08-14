Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,583 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CQP. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $54.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.25. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $47.02 and a 12-month high of $68.42.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 503.86% and a net margin of 24.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 75.24%.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

