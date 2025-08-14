Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 306,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,307 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Ciena were worth $18,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ciena by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Ciena by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Ciena by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,649 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,800 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total transaction of $559,164.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 325,557 shares in the company, valued at $26,770,552.11. The trade was a 2.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brodie Gage sold 350 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $28,899.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 43,618 shares in the company, valued at $3,601,538.26. This represents a 0.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,819 shares of company stock valued at $2,047,280 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ciena Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $94.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.52, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. Ciena Corporation has a one year low of $49.21 and a one year high of $101.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.47.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). Ciena had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Northland Securities set a $100.00 price objective on Ciena in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, June 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $89.00) on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ciena from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.54.

About Ciena

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

